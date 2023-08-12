Who's eligible for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the next three years?

On Saturday, the Hall of Fame will welcome 12 new inductees, including four NBA players: Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade. All four stars were chosen in their first year of eligibility, having last played in the NBA in 2018-19, and it's unlikely we'll see a stronger class any time soon.

As we look ahead, let's consider which NBA players will be coming onto the ballot four years after their retirement as we project classes in 2024, 2025 and 2026. With relatively few stars becoming eligible, let's also look at the holdovers from past ballots who might have a chance to make it in the Hall.

Projecting Naismith Hall of Fame inductees isn't always easy because of the lack of transparency in the process explained last year by our Baxter Holmes, conducted by committees with unknown members behind closed doors.

Still, we'll do our best to consider which NBA legends might soon be getting a Hall call.