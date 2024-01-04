Reevaluating notable trades and signings of the 2023 NBA offseason

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA season is nearly at its midway point and all it takes is a look at the standings to gauge the impact of some of the offseason's biggest moves. Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard have their respective teams, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, sitting atop the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the James Harden trade has seen the third-place Philadelphia 76ers balance out their roster while also gaining valuable draft assets.

In the Western Conference, Harden's new team, the LA Clippers, has overcome a slow start to move into the conference's top four.

However, while those teams have benefited from their offseason moves, teams like the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons have struggled with their offseason additions.

Here is a group of players, executives and teams who have made a significant impact -- some positive, some less so -- in the first 10 weeks of the season, starting with one of Holiday's new teammates in Boston.

It would have been easy for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to rely on roster continuity entering 2023-24.