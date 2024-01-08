Open Extended Reactions

Monday marks one month until the 2024 NBA trade deadline (Feb. 8, 3 p.m. ET) and we've already seen a couple of big moves. The Philadelphia 76ers sent James Harden to the LA Clippers early in the season, and both teams are thriving. Then late last month, the Toronto Raptors sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, potentially shaking up the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

So, should we expect a lot of action as the trade deadline approaches? Or will things be quiet because of a lack of teams that consider themselves completely out of the playoff picture thanks to the play-in tournament? And are there any big names who will be on the move like in recent years that saw multiple players at an All-Star level moved in February?

To answer these questions and more, we turned to our NBA experts to share what they're hearing about what could go down in the next month.

Which star is most likely to be moved before the deadline?

Bobby Marks: The Raptors have played their best basketball of the season since acquiring RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. But that does not mean Pascal Siakam is off limits in trade talks. The forward is in the last year of his contract and the front office has a four-week window to evaluate whether he fits with their new roster. Financially, it depends whether Toronto is comfortable paying him and Quickley over $60 million per year starting in 2024-25. Keep in mind that Scottie Barnes is extension-eligible this offseason. Siakam has value around the league but is allowed to sign only a four-year extension with the Raptors. A team trading for him will need to weigh the risk of losing him as a free agent.

Tim Bontemps: Zach LaVine has to find a new home. Things have not gone well for the Chicago Bulls for the vast majority of LaVine's tenure in Chicago -- and virtually every moment that Lonzo Ball hasn't been on the court with him. It's a marriage that's run its course and both sides would be better off with a fresh start. LaVine's massive contract (three years and $138 million left after this season), however, makes finding a new home difficult -- which is why it hasn't happened yet.