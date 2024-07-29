NBA teams have spent the summer trying to catch up with the champion Boston Celtics, with some especially significant offseason activity from their Eastern Conference rivals, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Now that the dust has mostly settled on the 2024 offseason, ESPN had the chance to chat with 18 NBA coaches, scouts and executives to get their opinions on the most impactful summer moves and what they mean for the 2024-25 season.

From the best and worst moves of the summer, to the continued impact of the new collective bargaining agreement and the chase for presumptive 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, here's what league insiders are buzzing about as we enter the heart of the offseason.

Who had the NBA's best offseason?