Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner -- only 65 days away! -- and with the release of the regular-season schedule, excitement looms for another season of matchups.

There's a plethora of familiar faces in new places, most notably sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who, after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, joined forces with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to attempt to make another run to the Finals.

LeBron James, the league's all-time leading scorer, enters a record-tying 22nd season in the NBA, teaming up with his son Bronny James and looking to turn the Los Angeles Lakers' luck around after two disappointing seasons.

After a relatively drama-free offseason, questions still loom across the league. Can the Boston Celtics continue their dominant streak through the East? Will Paul George be the catalyst to help lift Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to success?

Enter ESPN's Summer Forecast panel, a group of experts the NBA's biggest questions heading into the 2024-25 season. (Here's the math: A first-place vote received five points, a second-place vote three points and a third-place vote one.)

Here are the results:

Note: Our 2024-25 NBA Summer Forecast continues Tuesday with predictions for all the major awards.