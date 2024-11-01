        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          NBA latest buzz: A key Bucks issue, Banchero's rise, 5-0 Cavs

          Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have struggled to start 2024-25. What are league insiders saying about their 1-4 start? Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
          • Tim Bontemps
          • Brian Windhorst
            Close
            Brian Windhorst
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN.com NBA writer since 2010
            • Covered Cleveland Cavs for seven years
            • Author of two books
            Follow on X
          Nov 1, 2024, 12:00 PM

          After the first full week of NBA action, there are already plenty of interesting talking points in league circles.

          The Boston Celtics are on pace to set new league records for shooting. Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has struggled to rediscover his form from the beginning of last season. A couple of veteran title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, have had inconsistent starts, while rising teams in Cleveland and Orlando have been led out of the gates by young star forwards.

          Here's a look at each of those topics and more of what league insiders are buzzing about heading into another busy weekend across the NBA.

          Jump to a section:
          Major questions in Milwaukee and Denver
          A big change powering the 5-0 Cavs
          The early buzz around Banchero
          Scouts, execs examine Haliburton's start
          No, the Celtics won't stop launching 3s

          Scouts, execs examine woes in Milwaukee and Denver

          Bontemps: The Bucks didn't expect to find themselves at 1-4. And, while there are several reasons for their struggles, one has stood out.