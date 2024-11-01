After the first full week of NBA action, there are already plenty of interesting talking points in league circles.
The Boston Celtics are on pace to set new league records for shooting. Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has struggled to rediscover his form from the beginning of last season. A couple of veteran title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, have had inconsistent starts, while rising teams in Cleveland and Orlando have been led out of the gates by young star forwards.
Here's a look at each of those topics and more of what league insiders are buzzing about heading into another busy weekend across the NBA.
Jump to a section:
Major questions in Milwaukee and Denver
A big change powering the 5-0 Cavs
The early buzz around Banchero
Scouts, execs examine Haliburton's start
No, the Celtics won't stop launching 3s
Scouts, execs examine woes in Milwaukee and Denver
Bontemps: The Bucks didn't expect to find themselves at 1-4. And, while there are several reasons for their struggles, one has stood out.