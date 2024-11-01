Open Extended Reactions

After the first full week of NBA action, there are already plenty of interesting talking points in league circles.

The Boston Celtics are on pace to set new league records for shooting. Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has struggled to rediscover his form from the beginning of last season. A couple of veteran title contenders, the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets, have had inconsistent starts, while rising teams in Cleveland and Orlando have been led out of the gates by young star forwards.

Here's a look at each of those topics and more of what league insiders are buzzing about heading into another busy weekend across the NBA.

Jump to a section:

Major questions in Milwaukee and Denver

A big change powering the 5-0 Cavs

The early buzz around Banchero

Scouts, execs examine Haliburton's start

No, the Celtics won't stop launching 3s

Scouts, execs examine woes in Milwaukee and Denver

Bontemps: The Bucks didn't expect to find themselves at 1-4. And, while there are several reasons for their struggles, one has stood out.