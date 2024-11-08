Open Extended Reactions

Less than three weeks into the NBA season, there are already some potentially precarious situations developing around the league. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, two expected contenders for the Eastern Conference title, are currently stuck near the bottom of the standings and face questions about their superstars. The New Orleans Pelicans have an injured list almost as long as their active roster. And the halcyon days of the 3-0 start for the Los Angeles Lakers has given way to a 1-4 trip.

But there are plenty of storylines at the other end of the spectrum, from the Cleveland Cavaliers' undefeated start and impressive showings from young players such as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey and Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn, to the Golden State Warriors' early and impressive throwback to the "Strength In Numbers" days.

Here's a look at what league insiders are talking about as we continue to move through the NBA calendar, including early trade buzz in Milwaukee, more Sixers drama and the players behind two surprise teams in the Western Conference.

Amid a slow start, is Milwaukee eyeing a trade?