The New Orleans Pelicans said Tuesday that Zion Williamson "continues to make progress" in his recovery from a right hamstring strain that has sidelined him for nearly two months, and that additional updates will be provided after he undergoes medical imaging next week.

The Pelicans have been without Williamson since Jan. 2 and have struggled in his absence, going just 7-18 and dropping from near the top of the Western Conference standings to clinging to a play-in tournament berth.

Only the Indiana Pacers (6-18), Detroit Pistons (5-17), Houston Rockets (3-20) and San Antonio Spurs (2-22) have been worse than New Orleans during that stretch.

The Pelicans on Tuesday also updated the statuses of forward/center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Jose Alvarado.

Nance, who suffered a left ankle sprain against the New York Knicks on Saturday, will be reevaluated in two weeks. A source told ESPN that Nance suffered a low ankle sprain, not a high ankle sprain.

Nance has served as the Pelicans' primary backup center this season but also played some at the power forward spot in bigger lineups. This season, Nance is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 61.6% from the field in 50 games.

Alvarado has played 61 of a possible 62 games, including Monday night's loss to the Orlando Magic. He was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia, according to the Pelicans, and will be reevaluated in three weeks. The team's backup point guard, Alvarado is averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 assists.

The Pelicans could also be without two more players heading into Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Along with Williamson, Nance and Alvarado being listed as out, the team said center Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) and Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) are questionable.

Valanciunas, like Alvarado, has missed only one game this season. Richardson has three starts in his five games with New Orleans since being acquired at the trade deadline.