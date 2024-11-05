Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- In the wake of coach Gregg Popovich's indefinite absence from the San Antonio Spurs due to a health issue, point guard Chris Paul said the club wanted "to play hard and compete for Pop because he set a standard."

"You guys have seen it here for years. We all have," Paul said. "So, that's the thing that we want to try to focus on right now is going out there and playing. Because we know if we don't defend, we know we are going to hear about it."

Popovich, 75, suffered a health issue before Saturday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and assistant Mitch Johnson -- who took over and guided the team to a 113-103 win -- will serve as the interim head coach indefinitely, starting Monday against the LA Clippers and continuing Wednesday in Houston, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Johnson, 39, gave a statement during his pregame availability with reporters Monday, revealing that on Sunday he spoke with Popovich, who did not travel with the Spurs on their two-game trip.

"I just want to start off by saying that Pop's impact on our organization from the players that he's coached and the staff that's worked with him in the community of San Antonio," Johnson said. "It's hard to articulate or put into words, and if I tried it would not do it justice. He's been tremendous for me personally, and right now his health is the No. 1 priority. We support him in that 100 percent and I talked to him last night. He's in good spirits. He's OK, and we can't wait to have him back."

When asked about his message to the team as it moves forward without the longest-tenured head coach in all four of the U.S. professional sports leagues, Johnson said, "regularly scheduled programming."

"Just stay consistent with the messaging that we have had," he said. "He does so much empowerment and delegation when he is here. In a weird way it doesn't feel like I have to do something super outlandish. We have [assistants] Brett Brown, Matt Nielsen, who have been on the bench with me. We have a great staff and people that all have voices that Pop empowers to coach hard and to lead. So, I think it's just kind of continuing to do what we do. Obviously, these are big shoes to fill and we're going to do it as a group. The guys have been great, and the players have stepped up as well in that regard."

The team hasn't specified a timeline for when Popovich might return, and Johnson said he was "not at liberty" to discuss the situation.

Paul said none of the players have spoken to Popovich since his health issue, adding the team simply wants "to give him his space." Still, Paul said the Spurs can't help but notice Popovich's absence.

"There's certain things when you come into the arena. You know you're going to see this person, you're going to have these different routines," Paul said. "So, anytime something breaks up, the routine it's different, especially with someone like Pop. But I think the guys on our team, we're excited to go out and hoop and play. We know he's going to be watching. He's going to let us know what he sees. All the guys with our team, staff, everyone definitely misses him because he's Pop. So, there's a feeling when he's in the room that just calms everybody."

The NBA's career wins leader (1,390), which includes 170 playoff victories and five championships, Popovich is in his 29th season with the Spurs.

Popovich received a five-year, $80 million contract extension in July 2023, which increased his salary to $16 million per season, making him at the time the NBA's highest-paid coach. An Air Force Academy graduate and former U.S. Air Force officer, Popovich took over as head coach of the Spurs in 1996. He holds a postseason record of 170-114, which ranks No. 3 on the NBA's all-time playoff victories list behind Phil Jackson (229) and Pat Riley (171).

Popovich was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August 2023.

"I don't know what's going on, but I said prayers," Clippers coach Ty Lue said. "Hopefully he's well, has a speedy recovery. Pop's been so much to our game, to our coaches. Anytime we go to a coaches' meeting, he's the one that steps up and makes sure we get what we're suppose to get. Just everything he's done for the game. He speaks out on all the politics. He's one guy that we follow and we listen to. He's always got our back as well as the players. So, hopefully, he has a speedy recovery."