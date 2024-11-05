Jordan Poole connects on a 3-pointer for the Wizards before Steph Curry beats the buzzer with a triple to end the half for the Warriors. (0:40)

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Curry scored 24 points in 24 minutes in his return from an ankle injury to help Golden State win its fourth straight game with a 125-112 victory over the Washington Wizards.

After sitting out the previous three games because of a strained left peroneal in his ankle, Curry made 7 of 15 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, to go with six assists to help the Warriors improve to 6-1.

Curry said afterward his ankle felt good and that his minutes restriction should be increased when the Warriors have a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday.

"That's why this was important to get through this game," Curry said. "Where I could play aggressively, but it wasn't stretching to too many minutes.

"But the rest of this road trip is tough. We got three tough teams, and we want to keep building momentum so I'm sure I'll play more, but I feel good enough to do it."

In his return from an ankle injury, the Warriors' Stephen Curry scored 24 points in 24 minutes. Coach Steve Kerr said Curry "looked strong." Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

After facing the Celtics, the Warriors play at Cleveland and Oklahoma City.

Curry started the game against the Wizards but came off the bench to start the second half so the Warriors could play him in six-minute stretches at the end of the third and fourth quarters.

"Steph was great," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "The main thing, he just looked like he was moving really well and looked strong and played a great game in his 24 minutes."

Curry injured his ankle in a loss to the Clippers on Oct. 27. He initially rolled his ankle, came out of the game before trying to play again and tweaking it again.

"I've been through plenty of those episodes, and I know whether it's something I can play on or not," Curry said. "I made a misjudgment on that one. The adrenaline got the best of me, but thankfully it was only a little over a week and I feel good now."