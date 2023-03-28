Zach Lowe raises the questions that Kevin Durant's return to action will impact the Phoenix Suns as the NBA playoffs approach. (1:09)

Kevin Durant will finally make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing three weeks because of a left ankle sprain, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Durant suffered a freak sprain after slipping during pregame warmups on March 8, which caused him to miss the past 10 games.

Durant has played only three games for Phoenix since being acquired in a blockbuster trade in early February. He averaged 26.7 points and shot a sizzling 69% in those games, all Suns wins, before he turned his ankle in a drill.

The Suns entered Tuesday night's slate one loss up on the LA Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Durant's return was first reported by The Athletic.