Take a look back at the best moments of Dirk Nowitzki's historic Mavericks career. (2:32)

Look back at Dirk's historic career with the Mavericks (2:32)

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki and coach Gregg Popovich are among the finalists elected into a starry Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Two international stars -- Pau Gasol and Tony Parker -- and WNBA legend Becky Hammon have also been voted into the 2023 class, sources said.

A formal announcement on the full Class of 2023 will come on Saturday at the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in Houston.