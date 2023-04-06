SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins will not play in the team's final two regular-season games, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs."

Wiggins rejoined the team Tuesday after a 51-day absence due to a family matter that caused him to miss 23 games.

"He'll continue to work and he'll ramp it up pretty quickly," Kerr told hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley.

Golden State closes its season at the Sacramento Kings on Friday and at the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in two games that are crucial for their hopes to remain out of the play-in tournament and secure a top-6 seed in the Western Conference.

If the Warriors can avoid the play-in, it would give Wiggins another week to get his conditioning back before their first postseason game.

Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 13. He worked with a trainer during his time away from the team but must be cleared by the Warriors' training staff before returning to play.

On Tuesday, Wiggins got work in with Warriors director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini -- who will ultimately give Wiggins the green light to play in a game -- and on-court work with assistant coach Jama Mahlalela.

Wiggins also scrimmaged with young players and staff on Wednesday.

"Full court, 5-on-5. He looked good," Kerr said. "... He hasn't played in two months and he's out there running around and looking pretty good. He still has to stack a number of days like this before he's ready to go out and play in an NBA game. We can't put him in a bad spot, health-wise. We got to make sure we build him up, get his strength and conditioning in a good place before we put him out there."