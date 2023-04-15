After completion of the NBA play-in tournament, we now know the teams who'll be participating in the NBA draft lottery, giving us a better picture of the complete pick order for the 2023 NBA draft.
There are still plenty of ties to be broken, which will determine better odds for the lottery teams and final pick order for the picks outside the top 14.
The top three teams on the board and worst three teams in the league this season -- the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs -- each have a 14% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama. The Pistons are just two years removed from having the top pick, when they selected Cade Cunningham in 2021. The Rockets last had the top pick in 2002 (Yao Ming), and the Spurs haven't landed the top pick since 1997 (Tim Duncan).
Other teams that will be paying significant attention to the lottery are the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks. The Bulls will send their pick (currently No. 11 or 12) to Orlando unless it jumps into the top four, while Dallas -- currently slotted at No. 10 -- will send its pick to New York if it falls out of the top 10 after the lottery.
Here's an updated look at where every draft pick stands right now.
Complete 2023 NBA draft order
First round
1. Detroit Pistons
2. San Antonio Spurs/Houston Rockets
3. Houston Rockets/San Antonio Spurs
7. Washington Wizards/Indiana Pacers
8. Indiana Pacers/Washington Wizards
9. Utah Jazz
10. Dallas Mavericks
11. Oklahoma City Thunder/Orlando Magic (via CHI)
12. Orlando Magic (via CHI)/Oklahoma City Thunder
13. Toronto Raptors
15. Atlanta Hawks
16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)
18. Miami Heat/Houston Rockets (via LAC)/Golden State Warriors
19. Houston Rockets (via LAC)/Golden State Warriors/Miami Heat
20. Golden State Warriors/Miami Heat/Houston Rockets
21. Brooklyn Nets (via PHX)
22. Brooklyn Nets
23. Portland Trail Blazers (via NY)
24. Sacramento Kings
25. Memphis Grizzlies/Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
26. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)/Memphis Grizzlies
27. Charlotte Hornets (via DEN)
28. Utah Jazz (via PHI)
29. Indiana Pacers (via BOS)
30. LA Clippers (via MIL)
31. Detroit Pistons
32. Indiana Pacers (via HOU)/San Antonio Spurs
33. San Antonio Spurs/Indiana Pacers (via HOU)
34. Charlotte Hornets
35. Boston Celtics (via POR)
36. Orlando Magic
37. Sacramento Kings (via IND)/Oklahoma City Thunder (via WSH)
38. Oklahoma City Thunder (via WSH)/Sacramento Kings (via IND)
39. Charlotte Hornets (via Utah)
40. Denver Nuggets (via DAL)
41. Washington Wizards (via CHI)/Charlotte Hornets (via OKC)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via OKC)/Washington Wizards (via CHI)
43. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)/Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)
44. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL)/San Antonio Spurs (via TOR)
45. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN)/New Orleans Pelicans
46. Atlanta Hawks (via NO)/Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN)
47. Los Angeles Lakers
48. Cleveland Cavaliers (via GS)/LA Clippers/Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)
49. LA Clippers/Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)/Cleveland Cavaliers (via GS)
50. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA)/Cleveland Cavaliers (via GS)/LA Clippers
51. Brooklyn Nets/Phoenix Suns
52. Phoenix Suns/Brooklyn Nets
53. Minnesota Timberwolves (via NY)
54. Sacramento Kings
55. Indiana Pacers (via CLE)/Memphis Grizzlies
56. Memphis Grizzlies/Indiana Pacers (via CLE)
57. Washington Wizards (via BOS)
58. Milwaukee Bucks