Look back at Isaiah Wong's best plays of the 2022-23 season for Miami before entering the 2023 NBA draft. (1:47)

Miami guard Isaiah Wong, the ACC Player of the Year, announced Monday that he plans to enter the NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Wong is ranked as the No. 12 point guard in the draft but No. 71 overall, leaving him in the late-second-round to undrafted range. But he's coming off a season in which he helped lead the Hurricanes to the Final Four and a share of the ACC regular-season championship while also becoming the first Miami player to win ACC Player of the Year honors since Shane Larkin in 2013.

Wong finishes his career in Coral Gables fourth on the program's career scoring list. He also became just the second player in program history with three All-ACC selections.

This past season, Wong averaged a career-best 16.2 points and 3.2 assists and shot 38.4% from 3-point range. He had a career-high 36 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in a win over Cornell in December. He helped guide Miami deep into the NCAA tournament for the second straight season, with the Hurricanes following up last year's Elite Eight run with the program's first trip to the Final Four. Wong had 27 points and eight rebounds in a second-round win over Indiana and 20 points in an upset of 1-seed Houston in the Sweet 16.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga and the Hurricanes still return three starters from this past season's team, led by guards Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar and with double-double machine Norchad Omier on the interior.