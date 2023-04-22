Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, the second straight game the Milwaukee Bucks star has missed as he continues to deal with a lower-back contusion.

Antetokounmpo has not played since Sunday, when he fell to the ground after colliding with Miami's Kevin Love. He played 11 minutes in Game 1, including an attempt to return in the second quarter after the injury, but his mobility was limited before he was removed from the game.

He was listed as questionable heading into the game.

The Bucks evened the series at one game apiece on Wednesday night, matching an NBA record with 25 3-pointers in a 138-122 victory.