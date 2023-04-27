SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Kings guard De'Aaron Fox is "going to try and go" in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, coach Mike Brown said.

Fox suffered an avulsion fracture on the top of his left index finger with 4:34 remaining in Game 4 on Sunday when he clipped it on Warriors center Kevon Looney's hands.

Fox is wearing a brace on the finger.

"I don't think it's a big deal," Fox said at practice Tuesday. "But obviously depending on how much it gets hit ... the pain will increase. But if it was to stay the exact same way it is now, I'd be fine."

In the chance that Fox cannot finish the game, Brown said others will have to be prepared to step up.

In his first career playoffs, Fox is averaging 31.5 points on 44.7% field goal shooting and seven assists in 38.5 minutes.

"It sends a big message," Brown said about Fox's desire to play through his injury. "You want your guys to not just have physical toughness, but mental toughness. It's great if it starts from your leadership and then trickles down."