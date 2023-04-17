Meet the man behind the Kings' unofficial anthem

De'Aaron Fox lights the iconic Sacramento Kings' beam as the Kings fend off the Warriors at home 126-123. (0:28)

Remember when Sacramento was just known as an old cow town? Sacramento-based musician and Kings fan Nate Curry does.

Curry was in attendance for Game 2 of the Kings' 2002 Western Conference finals win against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he called it one of his greatest memories of his team.

Now the Kings are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2006, and the Kings have added a beam to go along with the cowbells.

Plenty more fond memories occurred for Kings fans this season, like ending its 16-year playoff drought, but for Curry, nothing quite competes with when his song played at Golden 1 Center.

"I know for a fact I made the first 'Light the Beam' song," Curry told ESPN. "I got a new MacBook real early in the season and I was just kind of messing with sounds and the Kings game was on. And then I just made the song in like 10 or 20 minutes. Kind of just off the top of my head, and because I had so much Kings passion it just floated out."

The song was intended to be a lighthearted musical exercise, but it has gained traction on social media with more than 30,000 views on the original post. Unofficially, it has even more streams through the sound being used on fans' posts.

"This is all really just a bonus. Overall, the whole year is just a great moment."

Similar to the unexpected success of his impromptu anthem, Curry is quite pleased with Sacramento's performance this season.

"Nobody probably even had the Kings making any seed, really. So us getting 10th would've been great," Curry said. "Us getting ninth and the play-in would've been amazing. Eighth would've been amazing, but we got third. So that's pretty much us showing the world who we are.

"But of course we have to play the defending champions in the first round, in perfect true Kings fashion."

The Kings downed those Golden State Warriors 126-123 in the series opener. Game 2 is Monday night in Sacramento.

Should Sacramento keep winning, Curry might have to have a remix ready sooner rather than later.