Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the NBA's Rookie of the Year, and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams -- the other two finalists for the award -- were all named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team on Monday afternoon, as the league continues its postseason awards rollout.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray joined them on the All-Rookie First Team, with Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey, teammate Jalen Duren, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan and Houston Rockets forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason comprising the All-Rookie Second Team.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NBA draft, averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. Williams, the No. 12 pick in last year's draft, averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Thunder, while Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for Utah.

Mathurin, the sixth overall pick last June, averaged 16.7 points per game, while Murray averaged 12.2 points and shot 41% from 3-point range for the surprising Kings, helping them make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Ivey -- the only other player outside the five first-team selections to receive at least one vote for Rookie of the Year -- led the second team selections after averaging 16.3 points for the Pistons.

Monday's announcement of the All-Rookie Teams will be followed by the All-Defensive Teams on Tuesday and the All-NBA teams Wednesday, before the league hands out the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award Thursday.