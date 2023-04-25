Check out some of Paolo Banchero's best highlights this season as he becomes the third Magic player to win Rookie of the Year. (1:52)

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero was named the overwhelming winner of the NBA's Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday.

Banchero dominated the voting, claiming 98 of 100 first-place votes and 494 out of a possible 500 points. He was followed in the voting by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, with Kessler claiming the remaining two first-place votes.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey each received at least one vote.

Rookie of the Year Voting Players were awarded 5 points for a first-place vote, 3 for a second-place vote and 1 for a third-place vote: PLAYER 1ST 2ND 3RD TOTAL P. Banchero 98 1 1 494 Jal. Williams 0 75 16 241 W. Kessler 2 17 53 114 B. Mathurin 0 4 15 27 K. Murray 0 3 12 21 J. Ivey 0 0 3 3

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NBA draft, averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season. He becomes the third Magic player to win Rookie of the Year, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Mike Miller. Banchero led all rookies in points per game, scoring at least 20 points 40 times and scoring at least 30 points six times.

Williams, the No. 12 pick in last year's draft, averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City make it into the play-in tournament, where it lost to Minnesota in the 8-9 game.

Kessler was originally taken by the Timberwolves with the No. 22 pick before being sent to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade last summer. He averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for Utah, as the 7-foot-1 center quickly established himself as a defensive force for the Jazz.

Banchero follows Lauri Markkanen, who won the NBA's Most Improved Player award Monday, and several others who were honored last week: Defensive Player of the Year (Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.); Clutch Player of the Year (Kings guard De'Aaron Fox); Coach of the Year (Kings coach Mike Brown); and Sixth Man of the Year (Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon).

The All-NBA, All-Defense and All-Rookie teams -- along with the league's Most Valuable Player Award -- will be unveiled later this postseason.