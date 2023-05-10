Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' coaching job this week, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Redick was part of a first round of interviews and met with franchise leadership in Toronto recently, sources said. He had been a target for several teams, including the Boston Celtics, as an assistant coach since retiring as a player in 2021.

Redick is one of more than a dozen candidates who have talked with the Raptors in a wide-ranging search process, sources said. ESPN reported recently that Toronto had gained permission to interview several candidates, including Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee's Charles Lee, Phoenix's Kevin Young, San Antonio's Mitch Johnson, Sacramento's Jordi Fernandez, Memphis' Darko Rajakovic and Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon. Current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is also an interview candidate for the job, sources said.

Toronto parted ways with coach Nick Nurse on April 21. The Raptors finished 41-41 this season before losing to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Redick averaged 12.8 points per game in 15 NBA seasons with six teams: Orlando, Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas. He was the NCAA's 2006 national player of the year for Duke.