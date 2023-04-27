The Toronto Raptors have embarked on a head-coaching search that's expected to be broad in scope and include a robust initial wave of candidates among NBA assistants, ex-NBA head coaches and NCAA and WNBA coaches, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The Raptors have gathered permission to interview several top assistant coaches to open up the process, including: Golden State's Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee's Charles Lee, Phoenix's Kevin Young, San Antonio's Mitch Johnson, Sacramento's Jordi Fernandez, Memphis's Darko Rajakovic and Miami's Chris Quinn, sources said.

The Raptors are requesting permission to talk to other assistant coaches, too, sources said.

The Raptors also secured permission to speak to Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, sources said. Hammon led the franchise to the 2022 WNBA championship and was voted the league's coach of the year. She spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Spurs.

The Raptors are also expected to interview current assistant coach Adrian Griffin, sources said.

Toronto let go of Nick Nurse last week after going 41-41 this season before losing to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 game of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.