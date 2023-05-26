Check out Keyontae Johnson's best plays for the Kansas State Wildcats as he is now cleared for the NBA draft. (1:58)

The NBA's Fitness to Play panel has cleared Kansas State guard/forward Keyontae Johnson, allowing for him to be selected in the June NBA draft, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Ross Aroyo of Priority Sports told ESPN on Friday.

NBA teams were informed of Johnson's clearance in a memo shared from the league office on Friday afternoon. Johnson, considered a potential late first-round pick, will now be eligible to start traveling and working out for prospective teams, Bartelstein said.

Johnson had conducted interviews with teams at the NBA draft combine in Chicago last week.

As a member of the Florida Gators, Johnson, 23, collapsed on the court against Florida State in December 2020 and spent three days in a medically induced coma. He was diagnosed with a heart condition, but he eventually was cleared to play again and landed at Kansas State, where he was voted the 2023 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Fifteen months after collapsing, Johnson made one last ceremonious appearance for the Gators in March 2022 before entering the transfer portal and getting medical clearance to play at Kansas State this past season.

Johnson averaged 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.