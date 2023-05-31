Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe announced Wednesday that he plans to keep his name in the NBA draft, ending an outstanding college career highlighted by consensus National Player of the Year honors in 2022.

Tshiebwe entered the draft in early April, but left open the option to return to the Wildcats for another season. He had until midnight to make a final decision.

"I would like to thank Coach Cal and his staff for their support and belief in me during my life at UK," Tshiebwe said in a statement posted to Instagram. "Lastly, I would like to thank BBN for the love, support and loyalty you have given me and my teammates over the years. I wouldn't want to play for anyone or anywhere else.

"During this time, I have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft and begin my professional career. I hope as I continue to fight for my dream of playing in the NBA, you will continue to support me. Thank you BBN for everything and I am so lucky to always call Kentucky home."