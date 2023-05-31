2023 NBA mock draft: Post-combine and pro day impacts on the draft class

The draft combine and pro day circuit are in the rearview. Now, teams are jumping into individual workouts that will help them narrow down their boards and get a better handle on whom they might select on draft night.

After the San Antonio Spurs inevitably select Victor Wembanyama at No. 1, the draft truly starts with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, owners of the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, who are likely to select Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson in some order.

Things are wide open after that. A host of scenarios are in play involving trades and a big group of prospects vying to be the next ones to hear their names called as the draft moves on.

There's still much to be determined regarding how the 2023 NBA draft, to be held June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will shape up. ESPN draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo considered the draft board and the likely players available at each spot to update the ESPN 2023 NBA mock draft accordingly.

Their latest mock, which reflects a long period of exhaustive evaluation of the 2023 draft class and considers intel gathered from conversations with scouts and front-office personnel, also accounts for picks owed and owned by all 30 teams.

FIRST ROUND

Victor Wembanyama

Metropolitans 92

PF/C

Age: 19.4