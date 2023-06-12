How to watch The Luckiest Guy in the World 30 for 30 on ESPN

The latest installment of the iconic ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series is called "The Luckiest Guy in the World." The film centers on the life and philosophy of hall of fame NBA star Bill Walton.

Who is Bill Walton?

Bill Walton has made memorable marks on the sports world in many different ways throughout his life. After a phenomenal high school basketball career in San Diego, he made his collegiate debut as a standout player at UCLA under legendary coach John Wooden. Following college, he leaped to NBA stardom on the Portland Trail Blazers, San Diego Clippers, and Boston Celtics. While in the NBA, Walton garnered multiple accolades including MVP (with the Trail Blazers), two championships (with the Trail Blazers and Celtics), and finals MVP (with the Trail Blazers). Since he left his playing days behind in 1987, Walton has been a prominent American sports commentator, working with a variety of networks and teams. Throughout his life, he's been an unapologetic "Deadhead," often citing the Grateful Dead as one of his biggest inspirations. In "The Luckiest Guy in the World", Walton takes the audience through prominent chapters in his one of a kind journey.

When and how can I watch "The Luckiest Guy in the World"?

The first installment of "The Luckiest Guy in the World" with parts 1 and 2 is currently streaming on ESPN+. The second installment of the documentary with parts 3 and 4 will air on ESPN on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET (and stream on ESPN+ afterwards).

What is 30 for 30?

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series "The Last Dance." ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.