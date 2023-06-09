Stephen A. Smith is confident the Celtics can make an NBA Finals run next year with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. (1:34)

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams -- who'll be a restricted free agent this summer -- had successful surgery on his left hand Friday that is expected to have him fully recovered for the start of NBA training camp in the fall, the team announced.

The surgery to repair a torn ligament comes after Williams hurt the hand in March. Williams decided to continue playing with the injury through the Celtics' run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Williams is expected to make a full return to basketball activities in 6-to-8 weeks, according to the team.

Williams is a restricted free agent, so Boston has the ability to match any offer sheet he signs with another team. He could also negotiate a new deal with the Celtics. Williams has been a 45% 3-point shooter since arriving as a rookie in the 2019-20 season and has proved to be a versatile defender for the franchise.

Williams, 24, had career bests this season of 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in nearly 26 minutes a game.