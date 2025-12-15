Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs underwent an MRI that confirmed he suffered a left hip contusion during the Magic's 132-120 NBA Cup semifinal loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday.

The injury news is positive for the Magic considering Suggs did not suffer a more serious injury. He was in obvious discomfort after being limited to less than two minutes in the fourth quarter after suffering the injury during the third quarter. Prior to that, Suggs scored 25 of his 26 points in the first half.

Suggs is a crucial part of the team's success with his two-way ability to score and defend while also being one of the team's leaders. Suggs, though, has battled injuries. He played in just 35 games last season and underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee last March.

He has played in 21 games, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds this season.

The Magic have seen three of their top four players deal with injuries already this season. Franz Wagner is currently out with a high left ankle sprain although he was able to avoid any structural damage. The injury appeared to be much worse when he was fouled and landed awkwardly in a 106-100 loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7.

Also, Paolo Banchero recently missed 10 games due to a left groin injury.