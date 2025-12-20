Open Extended Reactions

A 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection dual Logoman card of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, numbered 1-of-1 and graded a 6 by card grader Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), sold via Heritage Auctions for $3,172,000 on Friday, including buyer's premium. (All subsequent prices include buyer's premium.)

According to Card Ladder, it's the seventh-most expensive basketball card sale and the second- and third-most expensive Bryant and Jordan card sales, respectively.

This dual Logoman card, which is from the debut year of the dual Logoman, is not autographed by Bryant or Jordan. The 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Bryant/Jordan dual Logoman, which sold for $12.932 million in August via Heritage Auctions -- the most expensive sports card of all time -- is signed by both Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers.

In the same Heritage auction in August, two 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle cards topped $850,000: A version graded an 8 by PSA sold for $1,555,550, and a PSA 1.5 but featuring a high-grade Mantle autograph sold for $884,500.

A master set of 1962 Topps Baseball, with 691 cards graded by PSA -- including 688 receiving grades of 8 or higher -- sold for $512,400, and a signed 1948 Swell Sports Thrills Jackie Robinson card pulled in $207,400.

Heritage Auctions crossed $2 billion in sales in 2025 before Friday night's auction, a record year for the auction house following $1.867 billion in sales in 2024. Last year, Heritage brokered the record $24 million Babe Ruth "called shot" jersey sale in August 2024, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever.

On Saturday, a slew of other six-figure items are set to close:

• A 1986-87 Larry Bird Boston Celtics jersey, photo-matched to seven playoff games, including four Eastern Conference finals games; as of publication, the Bird jersey sits at $237,900, with the record paid for a Bird jersey being $360,000.

• A Shohei Ohtani bat from his record-setting 50/50 2024 season, photo-matched to three home runs, sits at $213,500.

• A Mickey Mantle jersey, photo-matched to the 1960 and 1961 World Series, which sold for $360,000 at Heritage in February 2020, sits at $378,200.