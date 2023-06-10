The old saying goes that it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.

That's exactly what happened to the man who plays Miami Heat mascot Burnie, as he had to go to a local emergency room Friday night after twice getting punched by UFC star Conor McGregor during an on-court bit during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, according to a report.

The man who plays Burnie, according to The Athletic, received pain medication, was sent home and is doing well.

As part of the skit, Burnie, who was dressed in a fighter's robe and large gloves, moved toward McGregor at midcourt in a fighting stance. McGregor, who was promoting a pain-relief spray, floored Burnie with a left hook and then landed a straight punch to the face of the mascot's headgear as Burnie was lying face-up on the floor.

McGregor, the first fighter in UFC history to hold simultaneous championships in two different weight classes, is serving as a coach in Season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality television show.

McGregor has not competed since breaking his left leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Heat, who lost 108-95 to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, will attempt to avoid getting knocked out in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series on Monday night (8:30 ET, ABC).