With Domantas Sabonis signing a contract extension, relive his top plays from last season with the Kings. (1:53)

Sacramento Kings All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis has agreed to a massive contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217 million over five seasons -- including $195 million in new money -- his agents, Greg Lawrence and Jason Ranne of Wasserman, told ESPN on Saturday night.

The sides reached a formal agreement late on Saturday night, sources said.

The Kings are using salary cap space to deliver an additional $8.6 million to raise his 2023-2024 earnings to $30.6 million -- and add a four-year extension that'll give Sabonis that nearly $200 million more over the life of his contract.