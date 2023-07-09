Bucks bring back veteran forward Jae Crowder

The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed veteran forward Jae Crowder on Sunday, the team announced.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

After sitting him out nearly all season while waiting for a trade, the Phoenix Suns finally shipped Crowder to the Bucks at the deadline. He played in 18 games as the Bucks made their playoff push, averaging 6.9 points while shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

He struggled in what ended up being a short playoff run for the Bucks, averaging just 10.3 minutes per game in Milwaukee's first-round loss to the Miami Heat.

Crowder, 33, is known for his strong defense and has extensive postseason experience; he has seen minutes in more than 110 playoff games and has appeared in the postseason in 10 consecutive seasons.

He has averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11 NBA seasons with eight different teams.