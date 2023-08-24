Take a look back at the 20-year career and lasting legacy of Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant. (1:38)

Mamba Day 2023 is here and several celebrations are in place to celebrate the late Kobe Bryant.

August 24, often stylized as 8/24, is the day after his birthday and matches the numbers he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers. To commemorate the back-to-back days, Nike debuted the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" sneakers on what would have been his 45th birthday. It is the first sneaker in Bryant's line since his death in January 2020.

According to a press release, Nike Basketball partnered with his widow, Vanessa Bryant on the Halo concept, an annual release that will honor and celebrate the special date.

Last week, Vanessa and their eldest daughter Natalia revealed their new Mamba Day collection featuring an all-white sweat shirt and shorts set. The embroidered Mamba logo matches the triple white colorway on the shoes, which also include embroidery on the swoosh and Mamba logos.

Mamba Day celebrations were widespread to honor the Hall of Famer:

LA Love

The Lakers provided new parents with No. 24 shirts and newborns received blankets and beanie hats with the No. 8 on them. It is a similar gift package to what the team provided at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital last year.

Purple & Gold family from day one.



In honor of Kobe's birthday, babies born this week are receiving special care packages thanks to @UCLAHealth 💜 pic.twitter.com/XVzbWA2GCM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2023

The ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier will be lit with purple and gold messages to recognize the day.

Join @pacpark and the community tomorrow paying tribute to the iconic Kobe Bryant with a breathtaking 90-foot-tall Ferris Wheel adorned with "LA + ❤️ + 24" and "LA + ❤️ + 8"! 🎡 Don't miss this special evening from sunset to midnight. 🌆 pic.twitter.com/f97xzffoun — Santa Monica Pier (@SantaMonicaPier) August 23, 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the road facing the Cleveland Guardians for Mamba Day, but the team announced plans to acknowledge Bryant upon returning from their road trip.

The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st 👀 pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 24, 2023

Vanessa Bryant announced on the Lakers' social media accounts that a statue of him would be unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena, the "House that Kobe Built," on February 8, 2024.

The sports world remembers

Tributes to the Black Mamba poured in on social media, celebrating Bryant's life and legacy.

As we celebrate #MambaDay today and honor the legacy of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, I want to let Vanessa, Natalia and the entire Bryant family know that we are thinking of them and that we keep them close to our hearts and in our prayers.



I had the pleasure of knowing Kobe Bryant... pic.twitter.com/DQV6VDsM4d — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) August 24, 2023