Last season's rookie class shook the landscape of the NBA. And we knew that it would, years ahead of time. Victor Wembanyama was coming, Chet Holmgren had redshirted into the class, and there were other big names sprinkled through the draft lottery who were going to come in and start for their teams right away.

This season's class doesn't have anywhere near the same kind of expectations. There is some exciting young talent, but the most NBA-ready members of the class went to teams where they might not start right away. And the talent at the top of the draft was a bit more raw and might need some time to acclimate before those players hit their stride.

Nevertheless, there are some rookies worth considering when it comes time for your fantasy basketball drafts. In this space, we'll discuss the most prominent names who could produce fantasy-worthy stats this season.

Draft-worthy rookies

Reed Sheppard, SG, Houston Rockets: Sheppard was hailed as the best shooter in college basketball after making 52% of his 3-pointers last season for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he brings that shooting/scoring ability to the pros for a Rockets team that needs it. During the Las Vegas Summer League, the No. 3 overall pick also displayed a natural ability as a floor leader, with one courtside reporter likening him to former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mark Price. Sheppard has the game to produce as a rookie and is off to a strong start in the preseason, but it will be difficult for him to crack the starting lineup for the Rockets, so his production upside is capped. The Rockets are very young, though, and Sheppard is clearly a cog in their future, so he could earn those starter minutes before the season ends.

Projection: 14.8 PPG (46 FG%, 41 3P%, 85 FT%), 3.2 RPG 4.6 APG 2.1 3PG 1.1 SPG 0.5 BPG

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs: Castle was known for his defense in college, and that defensive ability might be what first earns him trust and time in Gregg Popovich's lineup, but he is electric on offense as well. The former UConn star can create his shot off the dribble, using a quick and explosive first step to get into the lane to either finish or kick out to teammates. Castle was not initially projected as a starter, but Devin Vassell's injury might have opened up the door for the No. 4 overall pick to crack the lineup alongside Chris Paul on opening night. Castle is having a strong preseason as he tries to play himself into that starting role.

Projection: 14.9 PPG (45.9 FG%, 35.7 3P%, 75.8 FT%) 3.1 RPG 3.7 APG 1.1 3PG 1.4 SPG 0.8 BPG

Zach Edey, C, Memphis Grizzlies: Edey sat out much of the summer leagues because of an ankle issue, but when he was out there he displayed similar dominance and traits that he showed at Purdue. In the game where he injured his ankle, Edey scored 14 points and notched 15 boards and four blocks. The No. 9 overall pick has been a full participant in training camp and has started in the preseason with Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring) out, but he has a chance to earn the starting center position outright with Jackson shifting to the 4. If he does, Edey has double-double potential with good block numbers, even as a rookie.

Projection: 14.4 PPG (55.9 FG%, 75.1 FT%), 6.7 RPG 1.1 APG 0.1 3PG 0.7 SPG 1.6 BPG

Donovan Clingan, C, Portland Trail Blazers: Clingan could be one of the best shot blockers in the NBA from the time he steps on the court. He was dominant defending the rim at UConn, then backed that up by blocking 4.3 shots per game in the Las Vegas Summer League. The main question for Clingan is how many minutes he'll play with Deandre Ayton still on the roster. Both are true centers and are unlikely to be on the court at the same time. But the Trail Blazers were very high on getting Clingan in the draft (No. 7 overall pick), are in full rebuild and it's a long season. It wouldn't be surprising if Clingan is starting for them before the season ends.

Projection: 10.0 PPG (55.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 64.7 FT%), 5.7 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.2 3PG, 0.6 SPG, 2.2 BPG

Rookies to keep an eye on

Matas Buzelis might initially come of the bench for the Bulls, but he could work his way into meaningful minutes. Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Zaccharie Risacher, SF, Atlanta Hawks: Risacher was the top pick in this year's draft and will battle veteran De'Andre Hunter for a starting job. Risacher has excellent length for a forward, a history of playing strong defense in international play (he played in the top division in France) and a smooth style on offense that suggests he'll develop into a plus scorer over time. But, in Las Vegas, Risacher's game appeared to need a bit more seasoning before it translates his potential into fantasy-worthy statistics. He is worth keeping an eye on, though, and did score 18 points off the bench in his preseason debut.

Projection: 12.5 PPG (44.2 FG%, 35.2 3P%, 81.8 FT%), 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 3PG, 0.9 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Alex Sarr, PF/C, Washington Wizards: Sarr was the second overall pick, but many thought he had the best tools and highest ceiling of any player in the draft. Sarr struggled with his shot at the Las Vegas Summer League, shooting only 19.1% from the field and 11.8% from beyond the arc in four games, and it seemed he could use more polish to his game before contributing at the NBA level. But Sarr has had two strong preseason games and looks to be the Wizards' starting power forward. Even if his defense continues to be ahead of his offense, he could be a plus shot blocker and is worthy of some fantasy hoops late-round/free agent consideration.

Projection: 11.6 PPG (45.6 FG%, 34.7 3P%, 74.7 FT%), 6.4 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 3PG, 0.7 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Ron Holland II, SF, Detroit Pistons: Holland looks to be part of the Pistons' future nucleus, but for now the No. 5 pick from the G League Ignite will have to compete with veteran Tobias Harris for minutes. The Pistons currently have four starters between 20 and 23 years old, plus the 32-year-old Harris, so it wouldn't surprise me if Holland is starting before the season ends.

Projection: 9.5 PPG (44.9 FG%, 32.9 3P%, 75.9 FT%), 5.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.7 3PG, 0.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Rob Dillingham, PG, Minnesota Timberwolves: Dillingham was one of the most impressive isolation scorers in this draft class, and with the Timberwolves needing both perimeter shooting and an heir apparent at point guard behind veteran Mike Conley, it initially appeared Dillingham could get major run as a rookie. But he struggled a bit in the summer league and, more importantly, the Timberwolves acquired Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. On a Timberwolves squad with championship aspirations, DiVincenzo would seem to fill the shooter/scorer sixth-man role that would have been Dillingham's. Dillingham, the eighth overall pick, did drop 21 points in his preseason debut, so the talent is there if the opportunity arises for significant playing time.

Projection: 9.0 PPG (42.1 FG%, 36.1 3P%, 74.3 FT%), 1.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 3PG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Matas Buzelis, F, Chicago Bulls: Buzelis was a buzzy pick for the Bulls in this year's lottery, and though his scoring efficiency was down, he had some very impressive moments during the Las Vegas Summer League. Buzelis is likely to come off the bench for the Bulls as constructed, but this is also a team in rebuild mode, so I could see him earning minutes sooner than later.

Projection: 12.0 PPG (45.9 FG%, 35.4 3P%, 82.7 FT%), 4.8 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.2 3PG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Dalton Knecht, SF/SG, Los Angeles Lakers: Knecht is mature for a college player and has the type of shooter/scorer instant-offense skill set the Lakers need. It isn't clear if he'll start the season in the main rotation, but he did get 34 minutes in his preseason debut and scored 13 points with eight boards and four assists. Once he finds his level and gets his minutes, the No. 17 pick out of Tennessee has the game to produce immediately at the pro level.

Projection: 11.3 PPG (42.3 FG%, 38.7 3P%, 82.4 FT%), 3.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 3PG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Kel'el Ware, C, Miami Heat: Ware was one of the most impressive rookies at the Las Vegas Summer League, earning NBA 2K25 All Summer League first-team honors. He was strong in his preseason debut as well, scoring 13 points with 5 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in only 17 minutes. Ware, the No. 15 pick out of Indiana, looks to start the season backing up Bam Adebayo at center, but Adebayo might have the versatility to play some at the 4 if Ware plays well enough that the Heat feel he needs the minutes.

Projection: 11.6 PPG (57.1 FG%, 32.9 3P%, 72.3 FT%), 5.2 RPG, 0.9 APG, 0.5 3PG, 0.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Cody Williams, SF, Utah Jazz: Williams will compete for a rotation spot from jump, and on a very young and rebuilding Jazz squad, the No. 10 pick in the draft has the opportunity to earn a significant role before the season is over.

Projection: 12.1 PPG (47.9 FG%, 37.1 3P%, 87.5 FT%), 2.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.1 3PG, 0.4 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Bub Carrington, SG/SF, Wizards: Carrington will battle for a rotation spot in Washington, but he had a strong summer league and is on a rebuilding team that already projects to start one rookie. It wouldn't be surprising, if he plays well when called, to see Carrington earn big minutes before the season ends.