MILWAUKEE -- As JJ Redick undergoes his first steps of the job transition from media personality to Los Angeles Lakers coach this preseason, Thursday was a reminder how his former role can impact his new one.

With the Lakers playing the Milwaukee Bucks, led by coach Doc Rivers, Redick was asked about his relationship with his former coach, who he played for from 2013 to 2017 with the LA Clippers.

Redick, working as an NBA analyst for ESPN last season, offered pointed criticism of Rivers in February during an appearance on "First Take" when the Bucks were still struggling to find a rhythm after Rivers replaced Adrian Griffin as head coach during the season.

"I don't carry beef with people," Redick said before the game. "And I'm not going to get into the history of Doc and I's relationship right now. And I probably won't ever. He's fine in my book."

During the "First Take" segment, Redick offered an animated rant to the camera.

"The trend is always making excuses," Redick said at the time. "Doc, we get it, taking over a team in the middle of a season is hard ... but it's always an excuse. It's always throwing your team under the bus ... there's never accountability with that guy."

Redick said he has reflected on that segment and did not apologize for his message, but admitted he would have changed his delivery if he could do it again.

"After that 'First Take' appearance, there were a number of conversations that I had with people -- both at ESPN and within the league -- that provided a good amount of perspective whether I had stayed in the media or whether I had pursued a coaching job," Redick said Thursday. "I will say this again, [I] regret my tone in that case. I've owned that and I regret my tone."

Rivers, embarking on his 26th year as an NBA coach and having recorded the eighth most coaching wins in league history, said that any discord between him and Redick has "been one way." However, he added that it is not uncommon for a coach and one of his players to not see eye to eye.

"Coaches coach and they pour into players," Rivers said. "They really do. They pour in a ton of love to players. And oftentimes that love is rejected. It's just the way it is. Many times because you decide to go in a different direction. You can never take it personal. You know you did the right things for that player. Most of the time that player comes back later and understands it. And that's just the way it is. It's usually one sided in that regard."

The coaching carousel connections Thursday didn't end with Rivers and Redick. Darvin Ham, the coach who Redick replaced in L.A., is now an assistant for the Bucks. Rivers said that Ham has experienced a similar public rift with some of his former Lakers players as training camp has unfolded.

For instance, during media day earlier this month, Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell said the team was "winging it" at times last season. And there have been other comments from players complimenting Redick's structured approach, with an implied comparison to Ham's staff.

"There's times [when] there's heartbreak for coaches," Rivers said. "You know, Darvin's dealing with that a little bit. He sees guys make comments now that he poured into. It's not right but that's just what happens and it's part of our job. We know that going into it."

Ham, making his first public comments about his time with the Lakers after being fired following a 90-74 record in two seasons, focused on the positive from his time with the team.

"The state of the team when they hired me, up until the day they fired me, I like to think it improved. And that's all I care about," Ham, who was hired by Rivers in June, told ESPN on Thursday. "I poured myself, my heart and soul, into that team trying to improve it from where it was -- 33-49. And to get to the Western Conference finals in one year, have guys benefit from it financially. To have that excitement going into that next year, get derailed by injuries, still manage to win the in-season tournament and get to the playoffs, I thank God every day.

"Again, I'm completely grateful. I wish that franchise nothing but the best. I'm not mean or angry or bitter about anything. Some people have certain opinions and those are opinions, but if you really look at the facts, there's not much for me personally I have to say. So, that's it."