Kendrick Perkins explains why James Harden has no leverage in his dispute with the 76ers. (1:13)

Perk: James Harden's 'career is on the line right now' (1:13)

In what's expected to be a continued attempt to push for a trade, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden isn't in attendance for the team's media day on Monday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden remains upset that the organization hasn't moved him to the LA Clippers, sources told ESPN.

Harden could be subject to a fine for missing media day. The Sixers leave for Colorado later Monday for several days of training camp at Colorado State University. The Sixers and Clippers have talked recently but there doesn't appear to be any traction with the Clippers -- or any other team -- on a trade, sources told ESPN.

Harden in August called out 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey for not trading him after Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract for the 2023-24 season.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said during an Adidas media event in China. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden was fined $100,000 by the NBA for that statement, which has been challenged by the National Basketball Players Association.

Harden later said that he thought his relationship with the 76ers is "beyond repair."

Philadelphia had informed Harden on Aug. 13 that it hadn't found a suitable trade with the Clippers -- Harden's preferred destination -- and that he was expected to report to the team's training camp, which begins Monday.