NBA training camps are here.

Monday marks the arrival of media day for most of the league's 30 teams, with actual on-court practice beginning Tuesday -- exactly three weeks before the Denver Nuggets raise their 2022-23 NBA championship banner.

Before then, however, there are still roster decisions to be made around the league and potential contract extensions to be handed out.

To get you ready for the 2023-24 season, we have a complete 30-team roster breakdown, along with the top storylines, decisions and questions to watch over the next few weeks.

We also included an explanation of how Exhibit 10 and two-way contracts will work in 2023-24.

Note: Any players on a nonguaranteed contract will begin to incur a per-day cap hit if not waived by 5 p.m. ET. on Oct. 21.

Depth chart key: E (Exhibit 10) | S (suspended) | P (partial guarantee) | N (nonguaranteed) | 2 (two-way) | I (injured)

Guaranteed contracts:15

Partial/Non: 0

Exhibit 10: 2

Two-way: 3

What to Watch: Rookie extensions for Saddiq Bey and Onyeka Okongwu

Trading John Collins to Utah and signing Dejounte Murray to an extension has given general manager Landry Shamet more of a financial runway when it comes to new contracts for Bey and Okongwu.

Okongwu ranked fifth in total second-chance points and in the top 10 in offensive rebounding percentage after Feb. 5. A new contract for Okongwu would start in 2024-25, the last year Clint Capela is under contract.

After being acquired at the trade deadline, Bey started six games, averaging 14.7 points on 50.7% shooting from the field and 40.5% on 3s. He had a 56.3% effective field goal percentage under Snyder, up from 49.5% with the Pistons and Hawks prior to Snyder's arrival.