Chet Holmgren finally made his debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday after being selected second overall in the 2022 NBA draft.

The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star received his unofficial "Welcome to the NBA" midway through the second quarter of the Thunder's season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

On the receiving end of a dime from Coby White, Nikola Vucevic threw down a two-handed jam over the seven-footer.

The picture-perfect moment shows the 16th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft putting the rising star on his first poster.

Then, Andre Drummond, picked ninth overall in 2012, stripped Holmgren of the ball then challenged his transition defense on a fast break.

The veteran executed a sweet crossover that sent Holmgren to the ground before laying the ball in the hoop with a left-handed finger roll.

Holmgren didn't stay down for long, as he dished out the ensuing inbound pass to his fellow 2022 draftee Jalen Williams.

After the game, he was unsure of whether to consider the play his official "welcome to the NBA moment."

"Uh, I don't know about that one. I'll just leave it at that," Holmgren said.

Holmgren was sidelined for the entire 2022 season after sustaining a Lisfranc injury during a Seattle Pro-Am game and is expected to be a top contender for NBA Rookie of the Year.

He finished with 11 points and four rebounds in the Thunder's 124-104 victory.

This story contains reporting from ESPN's Jamal Collier.