          Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected from Bucks' matchup vs. Pistons

          • ESPN News Services
          Nov 9, 2023, 03:22 AM

          MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter for his second technical foul Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

          Antetokounmpo apparently got the second technical for taunting a defender after a dunk that put the Bucks up 73-60 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

          Antetokounmpo was called for his first technical with just under four minutes left in the first half.

          Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

          This marked his third career ejection in the regular season.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.