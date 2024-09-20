Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent guard Kevon Harris and forward Joey Hauser, the team announced Friday.

Both players reportedly will play under one-year, minimum-salary contracts.

Harris, 27, played in 36 games for the Orlando Magic over the past two seasons on a two-way contract, averaging 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 12.9 minutes per game.

Over four seasons in the NBA G League, Harris averaged 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 28.0 minutes in 89 games (70 starts) for the Raptors 905 (2020-22), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Osceola Magic (2023-24).

Hauser, 25, played in 50 games (eight starts) last season for the Ontario Clippers of the G League. The younger brother of Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, the 6-9 forward averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 21.8 minutes.