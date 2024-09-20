Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, the team announced Friday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams on Thursday in New York.

Brown, 28, split last season between the Raptors and Pacers after he was acquired by Toronto on Jan. 17 as part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana.

In 34 games (11 starts) with the Raptors, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 26.0 minutes.

A second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by Detroit, Brown has averages of 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 416 games (256 starts) with the Pistons (2018-20), Brooklyn Nets (2020-22), Denver Nuggets (2022-23), Pacers and Raptors.