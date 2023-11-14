        <
          Warriors' Stephen Curry out vs. Timberwolves with knee soreness

          Kendra Andrews, ESPN
Nov 14, 2023

          SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will not play in Tuesday's in-season tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right knee soreness.

          Curry took a hard fall in the second half of Sunday's loss to Minnesota but immediately continued to play. However, he was seen rubbing his right knee.

          Curry has been carrying a heavy load for the Warriors, averaging 30.7 points on 48.8% shooting from the floor, including 44.6% from 3. He has scored at least 30 points in six of Golden State's 11 games thus far -- scoring 40 or more in two.

          There has only been one other Warrior to score over 20 points in a game this season: Dario Saric.

          The Warriors and Timberwolves both head into Tuesday's in-season tournament game 1-0 in Group C.