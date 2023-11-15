Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans coach Willie Green missed New Orleans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night because of an illness.

Assistant coach James Borrego filled in for Green, whose ailment was described by the Pelicans as a "non-COVID illness." Borrego is a former Charlotte head coach who joined New Orleans' staff this past offseason.

New Orleans entered the game against Dallas, designated as an in-season tournament contest, on a five-game losing streak.

"These guys are professionals. This staff is prepared," Borrego said. "We move forward. We need a win tonight. That's the No. 1 thing."

Pelicans forward and top defensive player Herbert Jones was available to return to the lineup from a bruised right leg that sidelined him for three games. Guard CJ McCollum (lung) and forward Larry Nance Jr (ribs) remained out against the Mavericks, who came in having won eight of their first 10 games.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said forward-center Maxi Kleber would miss his third straight game for Dallas because of a dislocated toe on his right foot.