          Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo out vs. Raptors with calf strain

          play
          Giannis drops a 35-point double-double in Bucks' 118-109 win (1:32)

          Giannis Antetokounmpo cooks the Bulls for 35 points and 11 rebounds in a 118-109 victory. (1:32)

          • Associated Press
          Nov 15, 2023, 07:24 PM

          TORONTO -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a game for the first time this season Wednesday because of a strained right calf.

          The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled out the two-time MVP for the team's game against the Toronto Raptors.

          Antetokounmpo had played in each of the Bucks' first 10 games this season. The 7-footer is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

          Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had 35 points and 11 rebounds Monday in a 118-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls.