The NBA is looking into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, a league spokesperson said Friday.

The allegations surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Giddey, 21, declined comment.

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey told reporters when asked about the allegations after Friday's practice.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also declined to discuss the issue after Friday's practice.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft, is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the 11-4 Thunder, who next play Saturday against the visiting 76ers.