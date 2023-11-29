Open Extended Reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul was ruled out of his team's 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings early in the third quarter due to lower left leg soreness, the team announced on Tuesday night.

Paul first exited the game with 19 seconds left in the first quarter and did not return. It's unclear when Paul suffered the injury.

The 19-year veteran finished with three points and two steals in five minutes in the crucial in-season tournament game for Golden State.

In the second half, with 49 seconds left in the third quarter, Golden State's Gary Payton II suffered an injury. The Warriors immediately called timeout to replace him, and he hobbled to the locker room after the whistle. Payton was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a right calf injury.

The Kings advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals with the win.