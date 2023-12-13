Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Jazz say guard Jordan Clarkson will be out at least two weeks with a right bicep femoris strain.

Clarkson suffered a right thigh contusion Nov. 27 against the New Orleans Pelicans, then experienced additional discomfort in his hamstring following Monday night's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the Jazz, Clarkson had an MRI that revealed the strain to his thigh area.

He will be reevaluated in two weeks, per the team.

Clarkson is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds this season for Utah.