SAN ANTONIO -- LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday because of soreness in his left calf, the team said.

L.A. is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and James logged 40 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

It is the first leg of a back-to-back that James will miss this season -- having completed all four of them up to this point -- and just the second missed game overall for the 21-year veteran.

Rui Hachimura started in James' place.

Anthony Davis (left hip) and Jarred Vanderbilt (back spasms) were listed as questionable but were cleared to play shortly before tipoff.