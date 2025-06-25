From sleek suits to dazzling chains, the 2025 NBA draft is a chance for the league's newest players to make an early statement on the Barclays Center stage.
The spotlight always shines brightest, however, on the No. 1 pick -- the first player called also earns the distinction of being first player to show off their style in front of a national television audience.
From
Paolo Banchero's purple suit and "P5" chain to LeBron James' iconic all-white look, NBA No. 1 pick fashion has seen plenty of evolution over the years. Here are the looks of every No. 1 pick since 2000: Year: 2024 Team: Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA draft. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images Year: 2023 Team: San Antonio Spurs Victor Wembanyama poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Paolo Banchero Year: 2022 Team: Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft. Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2021 Team: Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft. Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2020 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony Edwards/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2019 Team: New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft. Sarah Stier/Getty Images Year: 2018 Team: Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft. Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2017 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA draft. Mike Stobe/Getty Images Year: 2016 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA draft. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2015 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA draft. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2014 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Andrew Wiggins poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images Anthony Bennett Year: 2013 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Anthony Bennett poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 NBA draft. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images Year: 2012 Team: New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Hornets during the 2012 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Year: 2011 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2011 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) John Wall Year: 2010 Team: Washington Wizards John Wall, selected No. 1 by the Washington Wizards, poses for a portrait during the 2010 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images) Blake Griffin Year: 2009 Team: LA Clippers Blake Griffin shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected first by the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2009 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Year: 2008 Team: Chicago Bulls Derrick Rose shakes hands with then-NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2008. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) Greg Oden Year: 2007 Team: Portland Trail Blazers Greg Oden, selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, is seen during the 2007 NBA draft. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrea Bargnani Year: 2006 Team: Toronto Raptors Andrea Bargnani poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew Bogut Year: 2005 Team: Milwaukee Bucks Andrew Bogut walks across the stage as he is drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2005 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Dwight Howard Year: 2004 Team: Orlando Magic Dwight Howard poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images) LeBron James Year: 2003 Team: Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James poses with his jersey after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004. (Photo by: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images) Yao Ming Year: 2002 Team: Houston Rockets Yao Ming after being chosen first overall in the 2002 NBA draft on June 25, 2002, by the Houston Rockets. (Photo by Chen Xiaowei/ NBAE/ Getty Images) Kwame Brown Year: 2001 Team: Washington Wizards Kwame Brown after being the first pick of the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards in 2001. Al Bello/ALLSPORT Kenyon Martin Year: 2000 Team: New Jersey Nets
Kenyon Martin's outfit when selected No. 1 overall by the New Jersey Nets in the 2000 NBA draft. (Photo by John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)