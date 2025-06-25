Open Extended Reactions

From sleek suits to dazzling chains, the 2025 NBA draft is a chance for the league's newest players to make an early statement on the Barclays Center stage.

The spotlight always shines brightest, however, on the No. 1 pick -- the first player called also earns the distinction of being first player to show off their style in front of a national television audience.

From Paolo Banchero's purple suit and "P5" chain to LeBron James' iconic all-white look, NBA No. 1 pick fashion has seen plenty of evolution over the years. Here are the looks of every No. 1 pick since 2000:

Year: 2024

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA draft. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Year: 2023

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero

Year: 2022

Team: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2022 NBA draft. Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2021

Team: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft. Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2020

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft. Anthony Edwards/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2019

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Year: 2018

Team: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2018 NBA draft. Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2017

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA draft. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Year: 2016

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA draft. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2015

Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2015 NBA draft. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2014

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Andrew Wiggins poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft. Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Bennett

Year: 2013

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Bennett poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2013 NBA draft. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Year: 2012

Team: New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Davis shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Hornets during the 2012 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Year: 2011

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2011 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

John Wall

Year: 2010

Team: Washington Wizards

John Wall, selected No. 1 by the Washington Wizards, poses for a portrait during the 2010 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

Blake Griffin

Year: 2009

Team: LA Clippers

Blake Griffin shakes hands with then NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected first by the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2009 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Year: 2008

Team: Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose shakes hands with then-NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2008. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Greg Oden

Year: 2007

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Greg Oden, selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, is seen during the 2007 NBA draft. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Andrea Bargnani

Year: 2006

Team: Toronto Raptors

Andrea Bargnani poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

Andrew Bogut

Year: 2005

Team: Milwaukee Bucks

Andrew Bogut walks across the stage as he is drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2005 NBA draft. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dwight Howard

Year: 2004

Team: Orlando Magic

Dwight Howard poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2004 NBA draft. (Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James

Year: 2003

Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James poses with his jersey after being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004. (Photo by: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

Yao Ming

Year: 2002

Team: Houston Rockets

Yao Ming after being chosen first overall in the 2002 NBA draft on June 25, 2002, by the Houston Rockets. (Photo by Chen Xiaowei/ NBAE/ Getty Images)

Kwame Brown

Year: 2001

Team: Washington Wizards

Kwame Brown after being the first pick of the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards in 2001. Al Bello/ALLSPORT

Kenyon Martin

Year: 2000

Team: New Jersey Nets