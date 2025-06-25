        <
          2025 NBA draft: No. 1 pick fashion since 2000

          Zaccharie Risacher poses after being selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA draft. Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images
          • J.J. PostJun 25, 2025, 01:11 PM

          From sleek suits to dazzling chains, the 2025 NBA draft is a chance for the league's newest players to make an early statement on the Barclays Center stage.

          The spotlight always shines brightest, however, on the No. 1 pick -- the first player called also earns the distinction of being first player to show off their style in front of a national television audience.

          From Paolo Banchero's purple suit and "P5" chain to LeBron James' iconic all-white look, NBA No. 1 pick fashion has seen plenty of evolution over the years. Here are the looks of every No. 1 pick since 2000:

          Zaccharie Risacher

          Year: 2024

          Team: Atlanta Hawks

          Victor Wembanyama

          Year: 2023

          Team: San Antonio Spurs

          Paolo Banchero

          Year: 2022

          Team: Orlando Magic

          Cade Cunningham

          Year: 2021

          Team: Detroit Pistons

          Anthony Edwards

          Year: 2020

          Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

          Zion Williamson

          Year: 2019

          Team: New Orleans Pelicans

          Deandre Ayton

          Year: 2018

          Team: Phoenix Suns

          Markelle Fultz

          Year: 2017

          Team: Philadelphia 76ers

          Ben Simmons

          Year: 2016

          Team: Philadelphia 76ers

          Karl-Anthony Towns

          Year: 2015

          Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

          Andrew Wiggins

          Year: 2014

          Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

          Anthony Bennett

          Year: 2013

          Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

          Anthony Davis

          Year: 2012

          Team: New Orleans Pelicans

          Kyrie Irving

          Year: 2011

          Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

          John Wall

          Year: 2010

          Team: Washington Wizards

          Blake Griffin

          Year: 2009

          Team: LA Clippers

          Derrick Rose

          Year: 2008

          Team: Chicago Bulls

          Greg Oden

          Year: 2007

          Team: Portland Trail Blazers

          Andrea Bargnani

          Year: 2006

          Team: Toronto Raptors

          Andrew Bogut

          Year: 2005

          Team: Milwaukee Bucks

          Dwight Howard

          Year: 2004

          Team: Orlando Magic

          LeBron James

          Year: 2003

          Team: Cleveland Cavaliers

          Yao Ming

          Year: 2002

          Team: Houston Rockets

          Kwame Brown

          Year: 2001

          Team: Washington Wizards

          Kenyon Martin

          Year: 2000

          Team: New Jersey Nets