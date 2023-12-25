Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left knee, a source familiar with Vincent's plans confirmed to ESPN on Monday, with an expected recovery period of 6-to-8 weeks before he can return to game action.

Vincent, 27, signed a three-year, $33 million contract with L.A. in the offseason, replacing Dennis Schroder in the backcourt after Schroder signed a free agent contract with the Toronto Raptors.

Vincent's knee has limited him to just five games this season and he's averaged just 5.4 points on 37.5% (11.8% from 3) and 3.0 assists in 25.4 minutes. This after Vincent was a key contributor to the Miami Heat's run to the NBA Finals last season, when he averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 assists during the 2023 postseason while shooting 37.8% from 3.

He sat out from Oct. 30 until Dec. 20 because of swelling in the knee, and had the knee drained and elected for platelet-rich plasma therapy (PRP) on the knee in hopes of avoiding surgery. Vincent returned for L.A.'s 124-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls last week and had three points and three assists in 14 minutes before being placed back on the injury report when the knee swelled up again.

The procedure on Vincent's knee could occur as soon as Tuesday and is considered a "clean up," the source familiar with Vincent's plans told ESPN.

The Athletic first reported that Vincent would undergo surgery.